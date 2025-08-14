Tvardi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (TVRD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (TVRD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $4.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had net loss of $1.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

