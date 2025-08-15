Tuniu: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Friday reported earnings of $2 million in its…

NANJING, China (AP) — NANJING, China (AP) — Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) on Friday reported earnings of $2 million in its second quarter.

The Nanjing, China-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $18.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOUR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.