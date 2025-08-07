TTEC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $8 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) on Thursday reported a loss of $8 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The customer engagement management company posted revenue of $513.6 million in the period.

TTEC expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion.

