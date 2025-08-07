Trupanion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $9.4 million. On a…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $9.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The provider of medical insurance covering cats and dogs posted revenue of $353.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $346.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRUP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRUP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.