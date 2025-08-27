Trump’s CFPB Has Dropped More Than 20 Cases. Consumers Could Miss Out on ‘Potentially Over $3 Billion’

Few federal agencies have experienced the upheaval that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has faced so far in 2025. The…

Few federal agencies have experienced the upheaval that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has faced so far in 2025.

The Trump administration has attempted to fire much of the agency’s workforce. Meanwhile, the financial watchdog’s daily operations have reportedly slowed significantly.

One thing the CFPB is doing aggressively? Shedding cases.

Senior CFPB officials say the agency is simply making corrections to Biden-era enforcement actions that never should have been pursued in the first place. Consumer advocates argue the CFPB has essentially abandoned its responsibility to fight for consumers.

So far this year, the CFPB has dropped at least 22 pending enforcement actions against companies it had accused of financial wrongdoing, according to a recent analysis by consumer groups. It has also reversed multiple settlements where companies had already agreed to refund affected consumers.

Both actions were almost unheard of at the bureau before this year.

In its roughly 14-year history prior to 2025, the CFPB had only once dropped a pending enforcement action, and it had never terminated a settlement, says Eric Halperin, the CFPB’s former head of enforcement, who resigned in February after acting CFPB Director Russell Vought sent out an agencywide stop-work order.

“Although I certainly expected changes in the bureau’s priorities, I did not expect that they would take these actions, which really are without precedent,” says Halperin. “Then you get to the undoing of settlements, which has simply never been done before.”

Halperin, who is a visiting senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America, co-authored a recent report that estimated $360 million owed to consumers as part of settlements is gone or at risk. He says that when you add in the dropped lawsuits that were pending, “that’s potentially over $3 billion in harm to consumers that will never be redressed.”

Many of the dismissals have been accompanied by little or no explanation from the CFPB. That’s led some observers to question how much consideration is going into some of the decisions. Richard Cordray, the bureau’s first director, said in a May interview with U.S. News & World Report that it appeared the CFPB was being “almost mindlessly broken in some instances.”

Current bureau officials acknowledge they rarely comment publicly on cases, but they bristle at the suggestion that they aren’t carefully reviewing the cases they’ve dismissed.

They say shortly after Vought replaced former CFPB Director Rohit Chopra in early February, new leadership asked bureau staff to provide a briefing of each pending case, and the CFPB thoroughly reviewed each one. CFPB officials say they felt many of the enforcement actions weren’t justified and that Biden’s CFPB was too heavy-handed when it came to enforcement.

“The CFPB has been weaponized against the American people and industries that serve them,” says CFPB spokesperson Rachel Cauley. “As part of President Trump’s overhaul of this abusive agency, we have reviewed, and where appropriate, dismissed investigations and cases that went after disfavored industries and companies — including cases claiming racial discrimination where no evidence of discrimination exists. In going after companies they didn’t like, the CFPB ended up actually harming the consumers they claim to protect. We are giving the power back to the American people and trying to correct everything Biden and Chopra and Elizabeth Warren’s CFPB messed up.”

Former bureau officials say the impact of the loosening of enforcement goes beyond the dollar figures in the cases in question. They say it will likely give some companies the green light to engage in potentially deceptive practices with little concern for retribution.

“Every time we fixed a problem for a consumer and got them back money, it also deterred that company from doing that same thing again and maybe repeatedly to many other consumers who didn’t even know that they would have been harmed because they never were,” said Cordray.

Here’s a look at some of the key cases and settlements that have been dropped by the CFPB, as well as some existing settlements that might potentially be reversed before consumers receive payouts.

Dropped Lawsuits

Soon after the CFPB became a favorite cost-cutting target of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency back in February, the agency began unloading pending cases, many of which had been launched during former President Biden’s term. Some of the 22 cases the CFPB has dismissed, including the two listed below, have been revived by state attorneys general or as part of private class-action lawsuits.

Capital One

Filed in the final days of the Biden administration, this CFPB lawsuit accused Capital One of cheating customers out of $2 billion in interest payments on their savings accounts. The bank offered two similarly named savings accounts, but paid a much higher interest rate on the newer of the two accounts, while freezing the older account at a much lower rate. Capital One was accused of concealing the fact that many of their customers were not earning the higher rate, leading to years of lost potential interest payments.

While the bureau dropped its case in February, Capital One agreed to a $425 million settlement in a separate class-action lawsuit in Virginia. That settlement awaits final court approval on Nov. 6, and payments could start going out to affected customers by December. New York Attorney General Letitia James also sued Capital One, and that case is still pending.

Zelle

The CFPB in December 2024 sued the peer-to-peer payment platform’s parent company, Early Warning Services, which is owned by seven major U.S. banks. The bureau alleged that Zelle didn’t set up effective safeguards, allowing fraudsters to thrive on the platform and leading to more than $870 million in customer losses over seven years. The CFPB abandoned its suit in March.

Current CFPB officials say the platform serves as a benefit to consumers, and policing of fraudulent activity should be aimed at the fraud networks themselves.

James has also revived this CFPB lawsuit, suing Zelle’s operators in a New York court this month.

Reversed Settlements

In at least a handful of cases, the CFPB has dismissed settlements where companies had already agreed to send payments to consumers for alleged wrongdoing.

Current CFPB officials say that in many enforcement cases, a financial institution may feel strongly that it hasn’t done anything wrong but will agree to a payout to avoid a prolonged fight with the agency, which would end up being far more expensive. They say these cases troubled the CFPB enough that it chose to reverse them.

Former CFPB officials and consumer advocates say undoing these agreements signals to businesses that they can skirt the rules without consequences.

These are the most notable settlements that have been terminated.

Navy Federal Credit Union

Accused of charging surprise overdraft fees, Navy Federal agreed to refund $80 million to its customers and pay a $15 million fine, which would go into the CFPB’s Civil Penalty Fund that is used to reimburse harmed consumers in cases when the accused party can’t pay them. Customers complained that the credit union showed their accounts as having sufficient funds when they made a transaction but later charged them overdraft fees after other transactions settled.

The CFPB terminated the settlement on July 1, informing NFCU that it no longer was obligated to refund its customers.

CFPB officials say Navy Federal customers checked multiple boxes acknowledging overdraft fee disclosures and also had to opt in for overdraft protection, in which the credit union covers transactions that put customers into a negative balance. They also say the previous CFPB released a guidance on overdraft fees in 2022, then penalized Navy Federal for not following those guidelines as far back as 2019.

Navy Federal is the largest U.S. credit union, and it mainly serves American service members. Consumer advocates say deceptive practices by financial institutions disproportionately harm service members, and advocates say this was an important case that would have benefited them.

Toyota Motor Credit Corp.

Toyota’s lending arm agreed in 2023 to refund customers $48 million and pay a $12 million penalty for allegedly preventing customers from canceling certain add-on bundles that increased their monthly car loan payments. The CFPB tossed that settlement in May, nearly a year and a half after it was announced.

Developing payment plans and tracking down affected customers after a settlement is reached can be a time-consuming process, ex-CFPB officials say, which is why payouts hadn’t yet been sent out in this case.

One Denied Reversal

Townstone Financial

A $105,000 penalty assessed to a small mortgage-lending outfit in the Chicago area doesn’t have the monetary significance of the other cases on this list, but this one packs a political punch, and both current CFPB officials and consumer advocates are quick to mention the case.

Townstone, which also produced a local radio show and podcast, was accused of discouraging Black applicants from attempting to obtain a mortgage with the company after its owner made comments on the show criticizing the crime problems in certain towns and neighborhoods. Biden’s consumer bureau found that only 1.4% of mortgage applications at Townstone were from Black borrowers, while other lenders in the area reported that number at nearly 10%.

However, Trump’s consumer bureau argues that the penalty infringed on free speech rights, and it also points out that no actual consumers ever filed complaints against Townstone for racial discrimination.

“CFPB abused its power, used radical ‘equity’ arguments to tag Townstone as racist with zero evidence, and spent years persecuting and extorting them — all to further the goal of mandating DEI in lending via their regulation by enforcement tactics,” said Vought in a statement when the bureau attempted to reverse the settlement, referring to policies promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.

A federal district judge in June denied the CFPB’s request to refund Townstone, saying that at some point settlements must be final.

Notably, the CFPB’s Townstone investigation was launched in 2020 during Trump’s first term.

Cases to Watch

Some recent settlements have been agreed upon, but payments may not have been sent yet. These payouts could be limbo.

Cash App

Days before President Trump took office, the CFPB ordered Block, the parent company of Cash App, to pay up to $120 million to consumers and a $55 million penalty, accusing the peer-to-peer payment platform of maintaining weak security protocols. The bureau said Block told fraud victims to ask their bank to reverse fraudulent transactions but then denied those requests.

The CFPB hasn’t announced a reversal of this order yet, and it is unclear whether any payments have been sent to consumers at this stage.

Navient

The student loan servicer agreed in 2024 to pay $100 million to borrowers and a $20 million fine after the CFPB accused Navient of multiple infractions, resolving a years-long enforcement effort that began in 2017. Navient was also permanently banned from servicing federal student loans. The CFPB said Navient misled borrowers about income-driven repayment plans, misallocated loan payments, harmed customers’ credit scores and more.

In this case, Navient agreed to send the payments to the CFPB, which would then disburse the funds to affected customers.

