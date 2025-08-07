TripAdvisor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $36 million. On…

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $36 million.

On a per-share basis, the Needham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The travel website operator posted revenue of $529 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $530.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRIP

