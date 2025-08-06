Trimble: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $89.2 million.…

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $89.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $875.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $837 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Trimble expects its per-share earnings to range from 67 cents to 75 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $850 million to $890 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Trimble expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.06 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.56 billion.

