Trex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $75.9 million. The…

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $75.9 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $387.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $377.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Trex said it expects revenue in the range of $295 million to $305 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.