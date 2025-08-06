Travere: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.8 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.8 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $114.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TVTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TVTX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.