Transocean: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) — Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Monday reported a loss of $938 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Steinhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of $1.06. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor posted revenue of $988 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $968.1 million.

