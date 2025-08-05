TransDigm: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $492 million. On…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $492 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $8.47. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $9.60 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.78 per share.

The aircraft components maker posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion.

TransDigm expects full-year earnings in the range of $36.33 to $37.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.76 billion to $8.82 billion.

