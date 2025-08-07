Transcontinental Realty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Thursday reported net income of $169,000 in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (TCI) on Thursday reported net income of $169,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The real estate investor posted revenue of $12.2 million in the period.

