TransAlta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TransAlta Corp. (TAC) on Friday reported a loss of $80.9 million in its second quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The power generation and marketing company posted revenue of $312.9 million in the period.

