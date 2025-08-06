Traeger: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Traeger Inc. (COOK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.4…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Traeger Inc. (COOK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its second quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The barbecue grill maker posted revenue of $145.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.5 million.

Traeger expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $555 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COOK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.