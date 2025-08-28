Track and Manage Subscriptions With These 8 Apps

Subscriptions were once primarily found in the world of magazines and cable TV. But today, you can sign up for…

Subscriptions were once primarily found in the world of magazines and cable TV. But today, you can sign up for regular shipments of everything from dog food to beauty products. Even items that used to be one-time purchases, such as computer software, have moved to a subscription payment model.

All those regular payments can quickly add up, and consumers can easily find themselves paying for services they no longer need or use.

To avoid this financial trap, use one of the following apps to track your subscriptions and cancel those that are a drain on your budget.

1. Rocket Money

Cost: Free for the basic app, typically $6 to $12 per month for premium services. Rocket Money charges a fee of 35% to 60% of the first year’s savings for successful bill negotiation.

Features: Rocket Money makes it easy to view all your subscriptions and due dates in one place. Plus, the app includes budgeting tools and will negotiate lower bills on your behalf.

“Personally, I found some random Amazon subscriptions I had … as well as Apple Music, which I thought I had cancelled,” says Jen Petrauskas, a Grand Rapids, Michigan, resident who uses Rocket Money.

Once you’ve linked Rocket Money to your financial accounts, it automatically identifies subscriptions and other recurring bills. If there are any subscriptions you no longer want or need, Rocket Money can help cancel them if you have a premium membership.

That’s a feature that Petrauskas appreciates. “I consider myself pretty tech savvy, but some of these (subscriptions) can be next to impossible to figure out how to cancel.”

2. Copilot Money

Cost: $13 per month, or $7.92 per month when paid annually

Features:Available only for Apple devices, Copilot Money is a comprehensive budgeting app that tracks spending, savings, investments and net worth. The app includes a ‘”recurrings” section which makes it easy to identity subscriptions.

“It learns from your spending patterns over time too … so when Netflix increases the price of your subscription or when I sign up for some new streaming service, it catches it immediately,” wrote Christian Maldonado, founder of Finsult, in an email.

Maldonado estimates that the app has saved him hundreds of dollars and calls it a “game changer” when it comes to managing his money.

“Overall, I think it’s a fantastic app for anyone looking for subscription management as well as a bunch of other tools to aid in your financial journey,” he said.

3. Simplifi

Cost:$5.99 per month, billed annually

Features:Simplifi is another budgeting app that can be used to track subscription expenses. It can be accessed via a mobile or desktop app and provides reminders of upcoming recurring bills.

Transactions can be categorized or tagged with custom labels to help track spending. There is also a watchlist feature that will alert users to spending based on criteria such as category, tag or payee.

The app is ad-free and includes a variety of financial planning tools, including automatic budgeting, spending insights and goal tracking. Simplifi says that people can stay on top of their finances by spending fewer than five minutes a week using the app.

4. Bobby

Cost: Free, upgrades cost $1 to $3 and include unlimited subscriptions, filters and other features

Features:Bobby may be an ideal subscription tracker for those who aren’t comfortable linking their bank accounts to an app. It allows users to manually input their subscriptions, including the monthly price and billing date.

“I like it because it’s dead simple — I plug in every subscription, and it sends reminders before renewals,” writes Siamak Freydoonnejad, co-founder of Sprites AI, in an email. “There was a moment when I saw I’d been paying for two overlapping streaming subscriptions, (and) Bobby made it painfully obvious for me.”

Bobby is an affordable option, and its clean interface makes it easy to read and use. Freydoonnejad said, “It’s the kind of app you open once a week, scan the list, and say: ‘that one can go.'”

However, you’ll need an iOS device to use Bobby, as it’s only available in the Apple App Store right now.

5. Monarch

Cost: $14.99 per month or $8.33 per month when paid annually

Features: Describing itself as the “modern way to manage money,” Monarch allows users to see all their financial accounts in one place. It also includes a feature that lets spouses and partners view all household accounts — both joint and separate — and collaborate on spending and savings goals.

For tracking subscriptions, there is a “recurring” option in the dashboard menu, and upcoming bills can be viewed in either a calendar or list format. While Monarch won’t cancel your subscriptions for you, it can help you monitor them so you don’t end up mindlessly paying a monthly fee.

6. Lunch Money

Cost:$10 per month or $100 for an annual subscription

Features:Launched in 2019, Lunch Money is another app that Freydoonnejad uses. Though Bobby is his first choice for subscription tracking, he said Lunch Money provides a more complete picture view of his spending.

“Lunch Money adds my subscriptions into the same view as rent, payroll and groceries, and that’s when I check for leaks,” Freydoonnejad said.

Data can be imported directly from financial accounts to the Lunch Money app, and transactions are automatically linked to matching recurring items. The app also supports multiple currencies and can be used to create budgets.

Lunch Money is a web-first app meaning that while a mobile version is available, the online version is more robust. New users can try out Lunch Money for 30 days for free without inputting a credit card.

7. Experian

Cost: $24.99 per month for premium service that includes bill negotiation and subscription cancellation

Features: The Experian app doesn’t come cheap, but the premium version offers a laundry list of services, including identity theft monitoring, privacy scans and a variety of fraud and crime alerts.

When it comes to subscriptions, the Experian app will find subscriptions charged to linked accounts, and it has the ability to cancel more than 200 subscription services. If you are looking to lower your bills, Experian can negotiate on your behalf. The company says it is successful in negotiating 81% of customer bills, and you get to keep 100% of the savings.

8. Subscription Stopper

Cost: Free for subscription tracking, $9 for a premium upgrade for bill cancellation

Features: With Subscription Stopper, users can connect their cards to the app and then look for subscription charges at no cost.

“Our team built this app to help consumers navigate the maze of subscriptions that are often hidden and hard to cancel,” wrote Todd DiPaola, executive chairman and founder of the app’s developer InMarket, in an email.

The Subscription Stopper website provides instructions for how to cancel many common services. However, for those who don’t want the hassle, a $9 premium upgrade is available to allow access to “one-click” cancellation in the app.

