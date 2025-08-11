TPI Composites: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) on Monday reported a loss of $68.2 million…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) on Monday reported a loss of $68.2 million in its second quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $1.40 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $1.41 per share.

The maker of composite wind blades posted revenue of $276.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $370.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPIC

