Townsquare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The operator of radio stations in small and mid-sized markets posted revenue of $115.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Townsquare said it expects revenue in the range of $106.5 million to $108.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $435 million to $440 million.

