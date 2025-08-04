Tower Semiconductor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) on Monday reported earnings of $46.6…

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) on Monday reported earnings of $46.6 million in its second quarter.

The Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 50 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $372.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Tower Semiconductor said it expects revenue in the range of $395 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSEM

