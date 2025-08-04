Tower Semiconductor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) on Monday reported earnings of $46.6 million in its second quarter.
The Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 50 cents per share.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $372.1 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, Tower Semiconductor said it expects revenue in the range of $395 million.
