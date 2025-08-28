Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.9 billion. The…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $2.9 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.91 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The retail and wholesale bank posted revenue of $24.81 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.31 billion, which also topped Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.