Topgolf Callaway: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $20.3 million.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

Topgolf Callaway expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $3.92 billion.

