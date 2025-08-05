TopBuild: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — TopBuild Corp. (BLD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $151.6…

On a per-share basis, the Daytona Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $5.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $5.31 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.07 per share.

The insulation products company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

TopBuild expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.15 billion to $5.35 billion.

TopBuild shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

