Toast: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $80 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 24 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The restaurant software provider posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

