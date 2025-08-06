TKO Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $98.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $98.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.17.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The producer of professional wrestling events and television shows posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

TKO Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion.

