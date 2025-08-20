Live Radio
TJX: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 20, 2025, 7:40 AM

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.24 billion.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $14.4 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.07 billion.

TJX expects full-year earnings to be $4.52 to $4.57 per share.

