Titan Machinery: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Fargo, North Dakota-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The agriculture and construction equipment seller posted revenue of $546.4 million in the period.

Titan Machinery expects full-year results to range from a loss of $2 per share to a loss of $1.50 per share.

