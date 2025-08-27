How to Stay Active During the Workday

There are some tried and true methods for adding physical activity to your schedule during the work week, including active…

There are some tried and true methods for adding physical activity to your schedule during the work week, including active commuting, like walking or cycling to work, exercising before or after work or on your lunch break and even hitting the gym in the evenings.

[READ: Is Japanese Walking Worth Trying?]

Health Impacts of a Sedentary Workday

Even if you’re able to be active outside of work, that still leaves eight to 10 hours a day when many of us are at our desks, whether it’s at home or in an office. All of that sitting time can wreak havoc on our bodies, from low-back pain and tight hip flexors to neck stiffness and headaches, not to mention the fact that being sedentary, which is sitting too much, increases your risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and even cancer.

The toxic combination of spending long hours sitting and leading an overall inactive lifestyle is the reality for 1 in 10 U.S. adults, according to a research letter published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Although you can’t always break away from your desk, you can mitigate the health effects of workday sitting. These on-the-job exercises, before-work workouts, after-hour activities and motivation suggestions can help you incorporate fitness throughout your career.

Thankfully, you don’t have to do burpees in your cubicle or pull-ups from your office door frame to see the benefits. Simply standing, moving around a bit, doing some stretches and performing body-weight exercises throughout the day can be enough to help counter the effects of too much sitting.

[READ: Mind-Blowing Benefits of Exercise: Why Exercise Is Important]

How to Add Movement to the Workday

Before exploring specific exercises, here are some simple ideas for adding movement to your workday:

— Park a few blocks from your office or, if working remotely, take a short walk before you start and after you end your workday.

— Host standing or, better yet, walking meetings.

— Rather than calling or emailing a coworker, walk over their desk to chat. If working remotely, stand up and pace while talking on the phone.

— Sit on a stability ball rather than an office chair. This will keep your core engaged and may help improve your posture.

— Use a standing desk to reduce sedentary time and encourage movement.

— Try out a walking pad, which is a lightweight treadmill designed to fit under your desk that allows for walking at low to moderate speeds as you work.

— Be mindful of your posture, whether sitting or standing.

— Take hourly movement breaks. Stand, move or stretch for a few minutes. You can even set a timer on your phone or watch that goes off hourly, reminding you to stand.

— Practice core breathing, which can be done sitting or standing, to help tone your midsection. First inhale and let your core expand. When you exhale, draw your muscles up and in, like you are zipping up skinny jeans. Ten to 20 focused repetitions usually do the trick.

[Read: Do Under-Desk Ellipticals Really Work? Pros and Cons]

Workday Stretches

Hip stretches

Tight hips can affect your back. Try these to relieve lower-back tension:

— Kneeling hip-flexor stretch

— Leg crossover stretch

Neck stretches

Combat screen-induced neck and shoulder tightness with these gentle stretches throughout the day:

— Lateral neck flexion

— Neck flexion and extension

Wrist stretches

Rotate, flex and extend your wrists periodically to relieve wrist strain from keyboard use.

Ankle stretches

Stretch and strengthen your ankles by rotating them in all directions.

Standing options

— Lateral lean. Stand tall with your fingers clasped behind your head. Look toward one elbow and gently lean in the opposite direction. Hold for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

— Upper-body stretch. Stand upright and hinge at the hips, allowing the arms to dangle. Take three deep breaths and slowly return to an upright position while raising your arms out to the side. Rotate your thumbs backward with your palms facing upward. Then, visualize bringing your thumbs together behind your back. Extend through your spine and hold for three deep breaths. Repeat five to 10 times.

— Calf stretches. Stand straight with your feet parallel. While keeping your heels on the ground, bend you knees out over your toes without sticking your tailbone out.

[SEE: Flexibility: 8 Stretches That Will Stretch Your Workout Routine.]

Workday Yoga Flow

The following yoga flow helps improve blood circulation, reduces muscular tension and activates brain regions linked to attention and working memory, which is perfect for a midday break.

— Seated twist. Sit tall with legs crossed or extended. Place one hand behind you and the other across the opposite knee. Inhale to lengthen, then exhale to gently twist. Repeat on the other side.

— Neck rolls and shoulder circles. Sit or stand tall. Drop one ear to the shoulder and roll gently front to back. Then, roll the shoulders up, back and down a few times to release tension. Repeat for three to five rounds of breathing.

— Half split stretch or lizard’s lunge. From a lunge, shift the hips back and straighten the front leg for a half split. Or, keep the front knee bent and lower both hands inside the foot to perform a lizard’s lunge.

— Skandasana to low lunge. From a wide stance, bend one knee and shift your weight over that leg, keeping the other leg long (skandasana). Then, pivot into a low lunge facing that side. Perform in both directions.

— Low lunge to warrior II. From low lunge, plant the back foot flat and open the arms and chest to the side into warrior II. The front knee stays bent, while the arms reach long.

— Wide-legged forward fold. Stand with the feet wide and toes slightly in. Hinge at the hips and fold forward, letting the head drop and spine decompress. This can also be done seated.

[See: Beginner’s Guide to Yoga]

Bodyweight Exercises

Get creative. You probably can’t spend 30 or 40 minutes doing a full-body circuit of body-weight exercises during your workday, but you can perform a set or two of an exercise as a quick break without leaving your cubicle or office. If you do the following exercises over the course of the day, they combine to form a full-body resistance training session.

Complete Workday Movement Plan

Imagine incorporating the following into your workday on a regular basis:

— A 15-minute walk immediately before and after work, if done five days per week, is enough to hit the 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise recommended in the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans.

— A 15-minute yoga flow can be incorporated as part of your lunch break.

— A five-minute break once per hour, during which you perform the stretches and body-weight exercises described above, is a well-deserved and healthy way to take a break.

Do that five days per week, and you will be well on your way to countering the effects of sitting at your desk all day.

Final Thoughts

One last piece of good news: Research has shown that staying active during your workday may improve your mental performance, increase your motivation and help you manage stress. Also, exercise increases productivity, as the regular breaks will clear your mind and increase your focus on tasks.

So, if anyone asks why you’re pacing while on the phone or standing up to stretch once an hour, you can tell them that it not only helps your overall health but also keeps you thinking clearly and working productively. They can’t argue with that!

More from U.S. News

Migraine Hacks and Remedies for Fast Relief

Mood Swings: Recognize Symptoms and Explore Potential Causes

What to Pack in Your Hospital Bag Before a Surgery or Procedure: A Checklist

How to Stay Active During the Workday originally appeared on usnews.com