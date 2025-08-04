Tidewater: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Monday reported earnings of $72.9 million in its second quarter.…

HOUSTON (AP) — Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Monday reported earnings of $72.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.46. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.23 per share.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $341.4 million in the period.

