Thomson Reuters: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $313 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The news and financial information company posted revenue of $1.79 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

