Thermon Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) on Thursday reported net income of $8.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The maker of heat tracing products posted revenue of $108.9 million in the period.

Thermon Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.77 to $1.99 per share, with revenue in the range of $495 million to $535 million.

