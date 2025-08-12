Theravance Bio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $54.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had profit of $1.08. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 8 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17 million.

