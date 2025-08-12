TherapeuticsMD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) on Tuesday reported net income of $551,000…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) on Tuesday reported net income of $551,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The woman’s health care product company posted revenue of $952,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXMD

