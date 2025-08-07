The Trade Desk: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $90.1…

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $90.1 million.

The Ventura, California-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 41 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The digital-advertising platform operator posted revenue of $694 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $684.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, The Trade Desk said it expects revenue in the range of $717 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTD

