The RealReal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The online luxury consignment site posted revenue of $165.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, The RealReal said it expects revenue in the range of $167 million to $170 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $667 million to $674 million.

