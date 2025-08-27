The Cooper Companies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Cooper Companies (COO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $98.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The surgical and contact lens products maker posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, The Cooper Companies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.14.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

The Cooper Companies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.08 to $4.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.