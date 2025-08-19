When is the Best Time of Year to Buy a Computer?

If you need to buy a computer, your money may not go as far as it used to. The Consumer…

If you need to buy a computer, your money may not go as far as it used to. The Consumer Technology Association, which hosts the popular Consumer Electronics Show, suggests that tariffs on technology products may lead to a $90 to $143 billion decline in U.S. consumer purchasing power.

So, if you’re thinking of making this big purchase, read on for suggestions that may help you score the best price.

The Best Time to Buy a Computer

As a general rule, the best times of the year to buy a computer are during the following six periods:

1. January

“If you are able to be flexible in your requirements, the best overall prices are in January, during post-holiday shopping efforts to clear inventory,” says Diana Brown, a retired technology director for the Puget Sound Education Service District in Renton, Washington.

Often, she says, you’ll find computers in January at prices 10% lower than the same models that were sold in December.

One reason stores are clearing inventory is due to the annual Consumer Electronics Show held in January, where many new computers are introduced.

2. Holiday Weekends

Another excellent time to land a bargain is during holiday weekends throughout the year, including Presidents Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day weekend.

Amazon Prime Day, typically held in the summer, is another good time to secure deep discounts on laptops and computers.

3. Back-to-School Season

Many children and college students are in the market for computers when school starts. That’s a good time to find deals, especially if your state has a sales-tax-free weekend in the summer.

Keep in mind, however, that there might be limits on how much the computer can cost to avoid sales tax. You may get a sales tax holiday on a $1,000 laptop but not a $3,000 desktop, for instance.

4. Black Friday

Historically, steep discounts on desktops and laptops have been one of the main draws to entice shoppers to show up on Black Friday.

To ensure you get a great deal, do your research well ahead of the day so you have a good sense of what features you want and the typical cost of the computer.

5. Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is the day after Black Friday, and it’s considered a day to shop at mom-and-pop stores. If there’s an independent computer business in your area, this would be a good day to check out its sales.

Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is the Monday after Thanksgiving, and typically when online retailers offer steep discounts, so that’s always a good day to look for computers on sale.

The Best Time to Buy an Apple Computer

While you can find discounts for desktop and laptop computers during the holidays for all brands, you may want to time your purchases when a new Apple product is released. For instance, quite a few Apple computers are expected to be released near the end of this year and the beginning of next year.

No, you won’t get a super cheap price on a new Apple computer that has just hit the shelves, but you still may be able to leverage this moment for a deal. That is, when a new Apple computer comes out, look at the model it replaced. You may want to buy that older version, which is likely to be offered at a steep discount.

Brown says she’s gotten excellent deals on Apple laptops and desktops during Black Friday, too.

The Best Time to Buy a Microsoft Computer

If you’re interested in a Microsoft laptop or desktop, stick to shopping holidays, but don’t worry if you can’t find what you want. Brown says you’ll have plenty of other chances to get a good deal during the year.

“For those with the patience, or who are planning, Amazon Prime Day is also becoming a force in sales. Other vendors match prices or plan sales of their own to capitalize on the shopping frenzy,” she says.

Factors to Consider When Buying a Computer

While timing is essential when it comes to scoring a good deal, you’ll want to think beyond the date of your purchase. Take the following considerations into account before you buy:

You may not need a new computer.Dan Gudema, a digital marketing expert and a software developer based in Boca Raton, Florida, says he doesn’t think it’s necessary to buy new computers — often, an upgrade is all you need to improve your existing computer.

He also often purchases refurbished computers or open-box computers, which means the customer returned it in the box, but the computer has been inspected.

Often, you’ll get a pretty decent discount on these products — say, 20% — but make sure there’s a warranty available before you buy one. Gudema also points out that buying computers online is often cheaper than buying them in a store.

Think about features. Buying a cheap computer that works well is a win. But if you buy an affordable computer that doesn’t work for you, you’re just wasting money.

If you’re a serious gamer or are running a business, consider buying a computer from a company that custom-builds them. You’ll likely pay more than at a typical electronics store, but you’ll probably get more for your money.

Tim Lynch, owner of Psychsoftpc, an artisanal computer hardware manufacturer based in Quincy, Massachusetts, says that while “many folks will be satisfied with a cheap machine” at big-box stores and office supply stores, they’re taking a risk.

“They will perform OK for internet browsing, word processing, email and the occasional noncomplex spreadsheet, but will struggle to handle gaming and video streaming — and will find virtual reality will be impossible,” he says.

Lynch also points out that with more people than ever working from home and doing more sophisticated and complex tasks, cheap computers often simply aren’t up to the job.

Both Lynch and Gudema say that if you see a computer with, say, 4 gigabytes, it’s extremely cheap and you should steer clear. Brown says that 8 gigabytes should be the bare minimum.

“If you tend to keep lots of programs open at the same time, or lots of web browser windows, more memory will reduce the amount of time you spend waiting to switch between them or load new ones,” Brown says.

Update 01/25/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.