The Best Places to Retire Abroad With Year-Round Nice Weather

In the 18th century, people began traveling and moving overseas to improve their health. Warm weather locales were believed to help alleviate and even cure a range of illnesses.

Today, the link between weather and mood is well-documented. According to psychologist and committee member of the British Psychological Society, Antonio Kalentzis, “Sunshine boosts serotonin levels, which improves our mood and promotes feelings of well-being. Conversely, cloudy or rainy days can lead to reduced serotonin production, causing feelings of sadness or lethargy.”

For expat retirees hoping to enjoy the benefits of warm weather, these international spots offer an affordable escape from the rainy-day blues.

Hua Hin, Thailand

Nestled along the Gulf of Thailand, the royal resort town of Hua Hin has one of the most agreeable climates in Thailand. Unlike the rest of the country, it doesn’t get heavy rain; the average annual rainfall is just 37 inches.

Hua Hin typically experiences two distinct seasons: rainy and dry. The rainy season is from June to October, when you get daily but short-lived showers. Average lows are 77 degrees. The dry season lasts from November to April, when conditions are dry and sunny, with average highs reaching 90 degrees.

Hua Hin is perfect for lovers of warm weather, and residents enjoy 2,221 hours of sunshine each year. It’s the ideal environment in which to take full advantage of the excellent recreation opportunities available — hiking, strolls on the beach, water sports and playing rounds at world-class golf courses, among them.

Hua Hin also offers affordable living, first-class heath care, restaurants, shopping malls and lively street markets. It’s also a great spot for expats seeking a more laid-back lifestyle. A monthly budget of $2,000 would enable a couple to live comfortably in Hua Hin.

Mazatlán, Mexico

Often called the Pearl of the Pacific, the Mexican coastal city of Mazatlán boasts 13 miles of golden beaches with clean, swimmable waters and 2,889 hours of sunshine each year in which to enjoy them.

Mazatlán’s climate is so dry and hot that it borders on a semi-arid classification. This is an excellent place for fans of hot, sunny weather and those who dislike rain. During summer, temperatures average 85 degrees, while during winter, they average 67.

There’s not much seasonal variation throughout the year aside from the subtle shift to wetter weather from July to September. Average annual rainfall here is 32 inches.

Mazatlán boasts a sizable historic district known as the Centro Histórico, which is full of charming Spanish-colonial architecture, cobblestone streets and lively plazas. The city is also home to a thriving English-speaking expat community that is welcoming and supportive, making it easy for newcomers to feel at home quickly.

Medellín, Colombia

Medellín is one of the world’s most livable cities, thanks to its first-class health care, efficient public transportation system, friendly locals, cultural offerings, abundant green spaces and great climate.

Indeed, its near-perfect weather has earned this Colombian city — home to 4.1 million people — the nickname the land of eternal spring. Year-round, the temperature never strays far from a baseline of about 74 degrees.

Medellín’s climate is stable because of its elevation. It sits at 4,900 feet above sea level, which prevents big swings in temperature.

In addition to an average of 1,851 hours of annual sunshine, this also means that most residents don’t require heating or cooling at home, which helps keep utility bills low.

Medellín gets two rainy seasons and two dry seasons. The rains hit from March to May and again from October to November. Average annual rainfall totals about 88 inches. December to February and June to August are the dry seasons, during which temperatures peak at around 82 degrees.

Valencia, Spain

Valencia enjoys a Mediterranean climate, making it a great choice for those who prefer consistently hot and sunny weather. This Spanish city receives 2,663 hours of sunshine annually.

For expats, it offers an unparalleled quality of life, surrounded by beauty, cultural richness and a vibrant community. It’s safe and affordable with excellent infrastructure, including an impressive public transportation system and first-rate health care facilities.

While it experiences some seasonal change, with summers that are dry and hot and winters that are mild, it never gets truly cold here and doesn’t rain much under normal conditions — average annual rainfall is just 18 inches.

A local weather phenomenon called ponentà brings dry, warm winds and shields the city from rain, making it warmer than it would be otherwise. Average highs hit 73 degrees with average lows hovering around 58.

Valletta, Malta

Spanning just 122 square miles of the southern Mediterranean, the Maltese archipelago comprises three main islands and is one of Europe’s smallest countries. Malta is the main island of the group and home to the country’s capital, Valletta.

From its weather and food to its history and culture, Malta is quintessential Mediterranean Europe. It’s also a modern European Union member with a long-standing stable democracy in place. Its second official language is English, and the entire country speaks it fluently.

With over 300 days of sunshine a year, Valletta is one of Europe’s sunniest capitals. It has a four-season climate: Winter runs from December to March, spring from April to June, summer from July to August, and autumn from September to November.

Summers are hot and dry with average highs around 86 degrees. Winters are mild and occasionally rainy, but temperatures rarely dip below 50. Malta also has one of the lowest risks of natural disasters worldwide.

