The Baldwin Insurance Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (BWIN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $378.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $374.2 million.

The Baldwin Insurance Group shares have dropped almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.46, a decrease of 11% in the last 12 months.

