The 8 Best Greece Cruises

Cruises to Greece remain one of the best ways to visit this breathtaking region. The Aegean and Ionian Seas are a large part of the Greek Isles’ appeal, so it only makes sense to explore with the water as your home base (even considering the new Greece cruise tax).

Greece’s combination of ancient history, sapphire water and iconic island vistas makes these voyages uniquely compelling. From Virgin Voyages’ ultra-modern, adults-only experiences to the small-ship elegance and immersive exploration aboard classic lines like Oceania and Viking, the upcoming Greece season promises something for every kind of explorer.

No matter what line you sail or which ports you visit, caldera sunsets and flame-sizzled saganaki await.

(Note: All fares quoted are per person, double occupancy, unless otherwise noted. Prices were accurate at the time of writing.)

Virgin Voyages: Greek Island Glow

Starting price: $3,276 per person Ship: Resilient Lady; Scarlet LadySail dates: Multiple sailings between August 2025 and October 2027

Whether you’re after island charm or legendary beach club parties, this Virgin Voyages cruise will bring you to all the right places. The sailing from Athens to historic Bodrum, Turkey, and the most idyllic Greek Isles (think: Santorini and Rhodes) also includes an overnight in buzzy Mykonos, so you’ll get the best of both worlds.

This itinerary offers a variety of shore excursions to make the most of your time in the Aegean, such as a walking tour in Oia and a sailing along the east coast of Rhodes. The weeklong loop is available aboard both Resilient Lady and Scarlet Lady.

Adults-only Virgin Voyages earns a reputation as the most nightlife-friendly cruise line around. Beyond the top-notch parties and entertainment, check out the ship’s included fitness classes, 20-plus eateries developed by Michelin-starred chefs and the Mega RockStar Quarters (if you’ve got money to blow).

Windstar Cruises: Treasures of the Greek Isles

Starting price: $3,219 per person Ship: Wind Star; Wind Spirit Sail dates: Multiple sailings between August 2025 and October 2026

A truly unique experience awaits on a Windstar cruise to Greece. This seven?night cruise out of Athens includes must-see spots like Mykonos, Santorini, Patmos and Monemvasia, Greece — and even Kusadasi, Turkey, to visit Ephesus, one of the greatest outdoor museums in the world. This itinerary delivers beaches and archaeological wonders in equal measure.

Still, the two ships covering this itinerary are also a major part of the appeal. Wind Spirit and Wind Star are sleek four-deck, four-masted sailing yachts with open teak decks that can accommodate 148 guests each, giving you the feel of exploring the Greek Isles on your own yacht. Each boat has a gourmet restaurant and a more casual buffet. The ships’ more compact sizes allow them to dock in smaller ports, meaning passengers can avoid long tender lines to get to shore.

Windstar Cruises gives guests the option to book cruise-only fares or go all-inclusive to receive Wi-Fi access; unlimited select beers, wines and cocktails; and gratuities rolled into the price.

Viking Cruises: Journey to Antiquities

Starting price: $2,599 per person Ship: Various ocean ships Sail dates: Multiple sailings between September 2025 and May 2028

If you’re going all the way to Greece, you might as well trace the foundations of Western civilization and pay a visit to Italy while you’re at it. Viking’s eight-night Journey to Antiquities cruise begins in Rome; sails past Naples and Messina, Italy; then continues through Crete, Greece, and Ephesus before concluding in Athens.

Excursion options include visits to Pompeii’s ruins, Sicily‘s cultural crossroads, the former seat of the once-flourishing Minoan kingdom, preserved ancient ruins in Ephesus and even the birthplace of democracy: the Acropolis in Athens.

And, of course, guests are treated to Viking‘s culture-centered service model: fares include one guided tour in every port, free Wi-Fi access, specialty dining and enrichment lectures that bring history to life as you sail through it.

Oceania Cruises: Greek & Adriatic Havens

Starting price: $4,560 per person Ship: Oceania Allura Sail dates: July 28 to Aug. 7, 2026

See the best of the Aegean and Adriatic with the Greek & Adriatic Havens cruise by Oceania Cruises. On this itinerary, guests will have the opportunity to climb up the Acropolis and see the Parthenon, cook souvlaki on a Mykonos farm, roam Corfu‘s romantic Old Town, see the Temple of Poseidon and ancient Corinth, and more.

The voyage sails round-trip from Athens and makes stops in Greece, Montenegro, Croatia and Italy. The line’s Your World Included program — part of every Oceania cruise — adds free perks like included gourmet specialty restaurants, unlimited Starlink Wi-Fi access, shipboard gratuities, group fitness classes, laundry services and more.

Seabourn Cruise Line: 14-Day Greek Isles, Ephesus & Turquoise Coast

Starting price: $8,098 per person Ship:Seabourn Encore

Sail dates: Oct. 19 to Nov. 2, 2025

For a bit of a splurge and an extended vacation, the 14-day Greek Isles, Ephesus & Turquoise Coast cruise hits regional highlights like Sparta and Mykonos, Greece; various ports in Turkey; and the best of the Greek coast. The sailing is round-trip from Athens, so airfare is easy to book.

Service aboard Seabourn is second to none: think all-suite comfort, included premium spirits and fine wines, Starlink Wi-Fi access, world-class dining and entertainment, and an attentive crew who’ll remember your name. Ashore, roam piazzas and soak up the Grecian sun before returning to your luxury cruise each evening.

Royal Caribbean International: Greek Isles Cruise

Starting price: $792 per person Ship:Explorer of the Seas; Odyssey of the SeasSail dates: Multiple sailings between August 2025 and October 2026

Adventure and Greek beauty await on a seven-night cruise departing from Rome, journeying through unforgettable natural landscapes, world-renowned cities, history-drenched architecture and more. The sailing hits highlights like Santorini, Greece; Ephesus, Turkey; and Naples, Italy (home of the world’s best pizza!), along the way.

On board, guests can fill their days with activities and attractions like the FlowRider, trapeze school, rock climbing, live bands, pools and movie nights. Royal Caribbean is known for its entertainment, and the accessible price point makes it a great option for families and multigenerational groups who want to see Greece while maximizing their time together.

Celebrity Cruises: Best of Greece

Starting price: $862 per person Ship:Celebrity Infinity

Sail dates: Multiple sailings between August 2025 and August 2027

Celebrity’s seven-night sailing out of Athens loops through Greece’s greatest hits, including Mykonos, Ephesus, Rhodes, Santorini and charming Hydra. This itinerary is built for curious travelers who want to experience ancient ruins, glimmering coastal landscapes and whitewashed island vibes — all within one week (and at an affordable price).

Celebrity Infinity offers a sleek, modern design; spacious verandas; and elevated dining options like Tuscan Grille, Sushi on Five and Le?Petit Chef (a standout). For an extra special trip, consider the all-inclusive fare option (which includes drinks, Wi?Fi access and tips), or book yourself into the spa to come out renewed. Returning Celebrity cruisers can expect their familiar favorites, like the adults-only Solarium, the flair bartenders at the popular Martini Bar and shows in the theater.

Princess Cruises: 14-Day Mediterranean with Greek Isles, France & Turkey

Starting price: $2,103 per person Ship:Sun Princess

Sail dates: Multiple sailings between August 2025 and October 2026

Beginning in Barcelona and ending in Athens, this sailing hits nine ports across five countries (Spain, France, Italy, Greece and Turkey). It offers a wide variety of shore excursions to help cruisers make the most out of each stop on their Mediterranean adventure.

The at-sea days aren’t too shabby, either. Guests can dine at Princess favorites like Crown Grill and Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria or try something more adventurous, like Umai Teppanyaki and Love By Britto. Day-to-night experiences await in the Dome, or you can simply take in the views at the Piazza.

Princess Cruises’ popular MedallionClass program provides a quarter-sized wearable device that unlocks an effortlessly personalized vacation, giving you the ability to order food and drinks to wherever you are on the ship, experience touchless embarkation and payment, and more. It’s part of the standard fare with Princess, as is entertainment, dining, fitness, and youth and teen clubs. For additional fees, cruisers can add on drinks, Wi-Fi access, specialty dining, spa and laundry services, and various celebratory packages.

However you opt to sail, the Greek Isles are a tapestry of ancient wonders, turquoise seas and unforgettable sunsets. Spend your days wandering the ruins of Ephesus, sipping ouzo by the harbor in Mykonos or taking in stunning Santorini views. Every port will become your new favorite — until you arrive at your next one.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Skye Sherman has been cruising since childhood, when her parents took her on her first voyage through the Caribbean. She has sailed on various ocean cruise lines, gone off the grid for a six-day riverboat expedition deep into the Amazon River and even planned a European river cruise with 48 of her closest family and friends. Sherman covers travel and lifestyle topics for major publications, including U.S. News & World Report.

