TG Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $28.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, New York-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $141.1 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $136 million.

