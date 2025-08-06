Texas Pacific: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

August 6, 2025, 4:25 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) on Wednesday reported profit of $116.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $5.05.

The landowner posted revenue of $187.5 million in the period.

