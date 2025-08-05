Teradata: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $9 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $9 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The data management company posted revenue of $408 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $400.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Teradata expects its per-share earnings to range from 51 cents to 55 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.17 to $2.25 per share.

