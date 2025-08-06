Tennant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Tennant Co. (TNC) on Wednesday reported profit of $20.2 million…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Tennant Co. (TNC) on Wednesday reported profit of $20.2 million in its second quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.49 per share.

The maker of products for cleaning floors, parking lots and hospitals posted revenue of $318.6 million in the period.

