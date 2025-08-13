Tenax Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.8 million in its second quarter.

The Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

