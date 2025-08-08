Tempus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Tempus AI Inc. (TEM) on Friday reported a loss of $42.8 million in its second quarter.
The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.
The health care technology company posted revenue of $314.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $299.3 million.
Tempus expects full-year revenue of $1.26 billion.
