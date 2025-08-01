Telus International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Friday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Friday reported a loss of $272 million in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The digital services provider posted revenue of $699 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $659.9 million.

