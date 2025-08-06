Telesat: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $15.2 million in its…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Telesat Corporation (TSAT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $15.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had net income of $1.

The satellite communications company posted revenue of $76.7 million in the period.

Telesat expects full-year revenue in the range of $292.7 million to $307.2 million.

