Tejon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lebec, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The real estate development company posted revenue of $8.3 million in the period.

