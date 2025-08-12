TechTarget: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Informa TechTarget (TTGT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $398.7 million in…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Informa TechTarget (TTGT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $398.7 million in its second quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $5.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The operator of websites for information technology vendors posted revenue of $119.9 million in the period.

