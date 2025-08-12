Team: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Team Inc. (TISI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Team Inc. (TISI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The industrial services provider posted revenue of $248 million in the period.

