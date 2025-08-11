TDS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (TDS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $12 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (TDS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $12 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net loss of 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The parent of U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.17 billion.

